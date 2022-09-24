Driver killed in crash in Greenville County, troopers say

CBC

Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson says he's co-operating with investigations into an alleged sexual assault involving unnamed players on Hockey Canada's 2018 junior team, which he was a part of, but he would not comment on further questions about the topic. "I've been co-operating with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the person involved, I'm not going to be making a comment on it now or in the future," Batherson said Thursday at Senators training camp. That was the first que