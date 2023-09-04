Driver injured following tractor trailer crash in Springfield, VT
Driver injured following tractor trailer crash in Springfield, VT
Driver injured following tractor trailer crash in Springfield, VT
An Air Canada passenger said she witnessed two travelers in front of her get escorted off a plane for complaining about puke-covered seats.
A driver who plunged off a 100-foot cliff in a remote area of Southern California and spent five days "immobilized" in their wrecked pickup truck, was rescued this weekend by firefighters who formed a human pulley system to pluck the victim from the ravine, authorities said. The rescue unfolded about 10:58 a.m. local time on Saturday in the Tehachapi Mountains of Kern County when a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle at the bottom of a steep ravine on a zig-zagging two-lane road between the towns of Arvin and Stallion Springs, according to a Kern County Fire Department incident report. When firefighters got to the secluded scene, they found a badly damaged pickup truck and one occupant at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff, according to the report.
The driver of the Model 3 was trying to turn off a road near Salisbury in England when it came to a halt, The Telegraph reported.
The boy wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected, officials told news outlets.
MUNICH (Reuters) -Europe's carmakers have a fight on their hands to produce lower-cost electric vehicles (EVs) and erase China's lead in developing cheaper, more consumer-friendly models, executives said at Munich's IAA mobility show. "We have to close the gap on costs with some Chinese players that started on EVs a generation earlier," Renault CEO Luca de Meo told Reuters at the car show, adding when manufacturing costs decline, prices will also go down. Chinese EV makers, including BYD, Nio and Xpeng are all targeting Europe's EV market, where sales soared nearly 55% to about 820,000 vehicles in the first seven months of 2023, making up about 13% of all car sales.
When it comes to car buying, you've got to take the good news when you can. According to the experts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price (ATP) for new cars dropped $14 to $48,275 from...
Kia, Ford, Harley-Davidson and Volkswagen are among 611,000 vehicles recently recalled. Check here for car recalls this past week.
America has range anxiety. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson may have an answer. Rawlinson, an industry veteran who previously engineered cars for Tesla, Lotus and Jaguar, built the Lucid Air all-electric sedan to quell range fears and transform how motorists drive.
According to a recent survey by GoBankingRates, people are not buying electric vehicles. In fact, over 70% of car purchases in the last 12 months were gas-powered cars according to respondents of all...
Dr. Michael Hamman spoke to ABC 10News about the rare skin cancer that Jimmy Buffett had been dealing with until his death.
Be right back, off to the shop to buy more kimchi…
Cars that are both affordable and durable pay you back twice. Their low MSRPs reduce upfront costs and require drivers on budgets to borrow less money -- but the real savings add up over time. Cars...
“There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” said the singer’s older sister Claudette
A man who allegedly allowed his 10-year-old son to drive a pick-up truck on a freeway in Arizona has been arrested. There was an "open container of alcohol" in the vehicle, it has been claimed. Officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit on Saturday afternoon before being pulled over - and that his 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Serbian Basketball Federation announced Monday that forward Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan. Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila, the team said. Additional complications presented themselves after the first surgery, team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said, requiring the second procedure on Sunday where the kidney was removed. Serbia plays Lithuania in a World Cup quarte
INDIAN HARBOUR, N.S. — A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders have gathered in Nova Scotia today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's military response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111. Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor told participants she wants to thank soldiers, police, firefighters and community members who rushed to help after the crash. The MD-11 passenger jet plunged into the waters near Peggy's Cove, N.S., on S
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of people protested Monday outside the government headquarters in North Macedonia 's capital, Skopje, over allegations that patients at a state cancer hospital missed life-saving treatment because staff were stealing the expensive drugs to sell on the black market. Chanting “Murderers,” demonstrators demanded the resignation of the country's health minister and the hospital management. Among the protesters were several people who said their relatives had
Ford will push back series production of its long-awaited SUV Explorer model at its Cologne site by around six months to wait for a new generation of Volkswagen battery technology to be available, its Germany chief said on Monday. Production will now begin in the summer of next year, he said in an interview on the sidelines of Munich's IAA car show, adding discussions were underway on what this meant for the Cologne workforce. The carmaker said in February it planned to cut one in nine jobs in Europe, including 2,300 jobs at its Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, but committed to no compulsory redundancies at either site before the end of 2032.
SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website. Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday. The statement also disclosed where the “Margaritaville” singer died: at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons. He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to p
Buying a used car can be a savvy move if you want a reliable vehicle at an affordable price. However, there are some used cars that aren't great investments. Purchasing some of these cars means you...