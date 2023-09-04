Driver injured following tractor trailer crash in Springfield, VT

Reuters

Ford will push back series production of its long-awaited SUV Explorer model at its Cologne site by around six months to wait for a new generation of Volkswagen battery technology to be available, its Germany chief said on Monday. Production will now begin in the summer of next year, he said in an interview on the sidelines of Munich's IAA car show, adding discussions were underway on what this meant for the Cologne workforce. The carmaker said in February it planned to cut one in nine jobs in Europe, including 2,300 jobs at its Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, but committed to no compulsory redundancies at either site before the end of 2032.