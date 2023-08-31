Driver in custody after incident on SR 51 near McDowell Road
A "law enforcement incident" prompted the closure of State Route 51 near McDowell Road Wednesday evening. Both directions have since reopened.
His truck may have been low on batteries, but he was charged up.
As Ford, GM, and Stellantis workers fight the automakers for higher wages, consumers could see car prices go back up.
William Jason Lamont Bell Jr. was struck by a semi-truck wheel and rim as he helped his dad change a tire in Indiana
From planes that would rattle in the wind to digital touch-screen inflight entertainment, air travel has come a long way.
The fatal collision in Cashel came only days after four young people died in a crash in Clonmel in the same county.
A video appears to show Elon Musk grabbing the steering wheel after Tesla's Full Self-Driving software misread a traffic signal.
Kremlin says 'deliberate wrongdoing' among possible causes of plane crash that killed PrigozhinView on euronews
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda. Toyota said later that production will restart on Wednesday. “We apologize for all the troubles we have caused,” it said in a statement. Toyota declined to say what models being prod
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license plate-reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that came into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism by vigilantes calling themselves the Blade Runners shows that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the measure will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths
It's for your own good... we promise.
Now everyone can stop complaining about the Hemi V8 going away…
Traffic is slowed on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire in the area, according to the fire department.
The most deadly 90 days for Washington traffic ends after Labor Day. Patrols are looking for drunk drivers, but what about passengers?
What do you think of this build?
Megan Oxley, 36, was in the car with her young niece and nephew but the minors were unable to help her out of the vehicle
My phone is full of friends stuck in airports abroad unable to get home, their precious holidays ruined by the air traffic control chaos. But for those of us who decided to have a staycation there isn’t even a pleasant shiver of schadenfreude – that smug sense that you’ve dodged a bullet. I might not have spent 10 hours sitting on a Budapest runway like my mate, but believe me, the drive to Devon and back in the rain felt equally interminable. And it wasn’t just the stationary circle of hell whi
This 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 was previously owned by comedian, actor, and Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Farley. Thanks to Bring a Trailer, you have a chance to own it.
Classic Elegance Meets Unbroken Spirit.
Ford is recalling nearly 42,000 Super Duty F250 and F350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break, which can increase the risk of a crash.
Check out the track-focused 2023 BMW M4 CSL, in all its carbon fiber glory, in this Autoblog Garage Video. Would you want to live with these seats?