Driver in custody after incident on SR 51 near McDowell Road

The Telegraph

My phone is full of friends stuck in airports abroad unable to get home, their precious holidays ruined by the air traffic control chaos. But for those of us who decided to have a staycation there isn’t even a pleasant shiver of schadenfreude – that smug sense that you’ve dodged a bullet. I might not have spent 10 hours sitting on a Budapest runway like my mate, but believe me, the drive to Devon and back in the rain felt equally interminable. And it wasn’t just the stationary circle of hell whi