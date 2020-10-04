Driver Beeps for Trump Supporters Outside Walter Reed Medical Center

Supporters of President Trump gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland over the weekend of October 3 and 4, waving flags and cheering as the president continued to undergo treatment for COVID-19.

This footage, filmed by Jack Shrestha, shows cars beeping in support of those gathered outside the medical center on Saturday.

In a briefing on Sunday outside the medical center, the president’s medical team said he was doing well and could be discharged as soon as Monday. They said the president had begun steroid treatment following two episodes of a drop in oxygen since his diagnosis. Credit: Jack Shrestha via Storyful