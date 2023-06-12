Driver in Australian bus crash in 'charging process'

STORY: The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been arrested and is currently in the charging process, police say.

"I am not able to yet say what those charges are, but he’s currently in the charging process," said Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman.

The bus was carrying wedding guests when it rolled of a ramp at a roundabout, at around 11:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on Sunday (June 11) near the town of Greta about 180 km (112 miles) northwest of Sydney, in the Hunter region famous for its vineyards and wedding spots.