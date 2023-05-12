Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI After Heading Wrong Way Down Nevada Highway

Nevada State Police said they arrested a driver on DUI charges after she was spotted driving the wrong way down US395, near Border Town, on Wednesday, May 10.

Footage posted by the force on Twitter shows a police vehicle blocking the path of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction at the Lemmon Drive exit of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Highway, near Lemmon Valley, Nevada.

In a post on Facebook, Nevada State Police said troopers observed signs of impairment after stopping the vehicle and the driver was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail for suspected DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, and obstructing an officer.

“The quick response by the Trooper prevented a potential crash and harm by the wrong-way driver to others on the road, as well as to the driver,” the force said.

Multiple local news reports identified the driver of the vehicle as 74-year-old Carolyn Guibor. Credit: Nevada State Police via Storyful