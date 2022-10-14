Driver arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 83-year-old man in Turlock
The driver that hit and killed an 83-year-old pedestrian in Turlock this week turned himself in to police on Thursday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road on Tuesday around 3:31 p.m., the Turlock Police Department said. Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez, 83, from Delhi, California died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities. The driver was identified as Armando Michael Arreola, 25, of Turlock.