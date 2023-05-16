Driver Arrested After Crash with Troopers, Police
Nearly three years after Vida Smith was killed by her friend and former gambling partner, police have located her body in Banff National Park. But the Calgary Police Service won't say if the killer's information led to the discovery of the victim's remains. Last fall, following a murder trial, a jury convicted Smith's a long-time friend Chris Lee, a.k.a. Kevin Barton, of manslaughter in her death. Before Lee's sentencing hearing, he took homicide detectives to an area in the mountains where he s
He said he’d divorce her aunt for her before the road trip from Tennessee to New Mexico, prosecutors say.
Suspect will be arraigned later this month in stabbing
He stabbed her fingers and drove around “all day” with her on the floorboard, according to police.
Hasan called out "Christian" conservatives for some not-very-Christian behaviors.
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
Boone, North Carolina, police say a group of cows led them “directly" to where a suspect was hiding after a chase.
Three male teenagers have been charged in connection with offensive flyers targeting two young girls that were found posted around the Ajax area, Durham Regional Police say. In a statement, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) described the incidents as "extremely upsetting and unsettling incidents of anti-Black racism." The accused — ages 15, 17 and 18 — are each facing five charges of harassment by means of repeated telecommunications, police say. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, members
Anger and frustration boiled over in Montreal where workers at Canada’s largest cemetery opened for a few hours on Mother’s Day. It was the only chance for some family members to visit their loved ones in weeks since a workers’ strike started in January.
A 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat owner made a warranty claim over a broken engine, but a PCM code that can't be erased alerted Dodge to void the warranty.
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Ameal Woods says he saved more than $40,000 to expand his trucking business when a deputy pulled him over and seized all the cash. Woods was never charged with a crime.
(Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a 78-year-old American to life in prison on spying charges, as the world’s No. 2 economy prioritizes eliminating national security risks. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Set for Runoff as Erdogan Falls Just Short of VictoryS&P ETF Barely Budges on Yellen’s Late-Day Notice: Markets WrapRemote Work Comes With Daytime Drug and Drinking HabitsMicrosoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Wins EU ApprovalJohn Leu
The team of fraudsters “knew everything” about the Beaufort County woman after accessing her computer data, her family says.
The search for a kidnapped Detroit nurse ended with the grim discovery of her body in her own car, and police said Monday afternoon that her ex-boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Patrice Wilson, 29, a nurse at Detroit Medical Center, was abducted Saturday morning in the hospital's parking lot after finishing her overnight shift, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said at a news conference Monday afternoon. Wilson's body was discovered inside her car Sunday afternoon in a suburb of Detroit, White said.
In 2002, 18-year-old Holmes met 37-year-old Balwani in Beijing. Last year, they were each sentenced to over a decade in prison.
Grandview police forced their way into a home after hearing pleas for help coming from inside.
Colombian agents seized a 30-metre submarine carrying three tonnes of cocaine and arrested three men on Friday.View on euronews
Ana Moreno, a 39-year-old Dallas mother, was killed Saturday in a shootout between two cars while Moreno was readying her daughter for prom.
Three of six people in the truck died when it crashed into a house, the police department said.