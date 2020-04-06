Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Center Set to Open Outside Cardiff Football Stadium

A drive-thru coronavirus testing centre was seen being constructed on April 2 in the Cardiff City stadium car park. According to local news reports, testing would begin on April 7, and would be “by appointment only.”

ITV News reported that the centre would be run “in partnership” with Deloitte. A spokesperson for Public Health Wales said: “Deloitte’s are working with the UK Government to deliver the UK-wide coronavirus testing of key workers, and the site at Cardiff City Stadium is part of that project.”

Public Health Wales said on April 6 that 3,499 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Wales, with 193 people deaths related to the virus. Credit: @djleekee via Storyful