Drive-in churches: S. Korea's faithful stay socially distant

South Korea will extend its intensive social distancing measures by another two weeks but at one church in the capital they've found a way to keep on congregating.

While most services have been taking place online, the Seoul City Church decided to hold a drive-in.

Oh Sung-moon thinks it's a good thing. People were getting a little slack, he says, wearing pajamas or casual clothes during online worships.

For the drive-in they're back in their Sunday Best.

The Seoul City Church said 150 cars carrying around 300 people took part in the drive-in service - down from its normal attendance of 400-500.

South Korea has largely managed to bring Asia's largest epidemic outside China under control but smaller outbreaks still occur in churches,. hospitals and nursing homes.