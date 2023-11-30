Drew Eubanks rises to block the shot

Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
Thunder guard Josh Giddey continues to play as NBA is looking into claims that alleged an inappropriate relationship with an underage female.
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night to win their third straight game, but were knocked out of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Dinwiddie was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for Brooklyn (9-8). Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson and Royce O’Neale had 18 apiece, and Nic Claxton chipped in with 15. “We just (ended) up making the right plays at the end (of the game),”
The College Football Playoff rankings released before the final weekend of the regular season have Georgia at No. 1 and a shuffling in the top five.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James never endured a lopsided basketball defeat like the one he suffered with Los Angeles in Philadelphia. James has lost big before. His Miami Heat once got trounced by 36 points in the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers beat James and the Lakers by 42 in 2019. But this blowout was an all-timer: By the time Joel Embiid clinched a triple-double in the third quarter, the 76ers were on their way to a 138-94 win over the Lakers on Monday night, the 44-point loss now the wors
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi
CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs, a decision by the hall he disagreed with as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago. “I don’t expect them to jump on something like this,” Dawson told the Chicago Tribune on Monday, the paper said. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond.” Pla
Koepka replaced a relegated player with one who was lucky to keep his LIV Golf League spot for 2024.
"I’ve played with him a lot. He’s done a lot of little things like that. It’s stuff that you guys say was an awkward fall — it’s not an awkward fall."
Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper said the decision to select rookie quarterback Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL draft was unanimous.
The former NHL netminder made it clear he's no fan of the program designed to help players facing substance abuse and other mental health issues.
Things got crazy between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers on Monday, and the Tkachuk brothers were, predictably, right in the thick of it.
If you take Ross Atkins at his word on Tuesday, it appears star shortstop Bo Bichette won’t be leaving the Blue Jays anytime soon.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook got into an extended verbal exchange with a fan late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Referee Lauren Holtkamp came over and stood between Westbrook and the seats in the final 30 seconds of the game. Two security personnel came on court while former Clipper DeAndre Jordan appeared to encourage an agitated Westbrook to move away from the situation. The male fan was in the row behind the courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena
Wagner spent six seasons behind the mic in Toronto.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.
VANCOUVER — Trading Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday cleared US$4.15 million of cap space, giving Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin some flexibility in developing his team as it enjoys a hot start to the season. Vancouver announced the trade shortly before the Canucks faced off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. In exchange, the Canucks will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. "I felt there was an opportunity for him to move on to get his game back to where i
These seven squads are in the thick of it right now, but that doesn't mean they'll be hunting down a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs come April.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
“I had to do it, I just felt like it was time to make a change at some point."