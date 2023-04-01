Drew Eubanks with a block vs the Sacramento Kings

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Austin Reaves trolled Chicago's Patrick Beverley from earlier in the week during the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
The Dallas Mavericks spurned a crucial win in the playoffs race as the Philadelphia 76ers put together a late 10-0 run to take victory.
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
For some basketball players, the NCAA tournament is often the last stop before the riches of the NBA beckon. All professional sports can be lucrative, but NBA players stand to make even more than pros...
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss how the addition of Jakob Poeltl can help the Raptors slow down Joel Embiid.
Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had 17 rebounds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past Minnesota 123-111 and leapfrog the Timberwolves on Friday night in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. “You’ve got to have that one pivotal force that’s leading the charge, and in our case with this particular team here in the moment it’s AD," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. LeBron James added 18 points and 10 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists against his former team as the Lakers (39-38) won for the fifth time in six games to move into seventh place.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Alvin Williams discuss what money does to NBA players and the people within their circles. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the upcoming matchup vs. Joel Embiid and the 76ers and Pascal Siakam’s case to make an All-NBA team this season.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
Is it time to move Duncan Robinson back into the Heat’s rotation? And Bam Adebayo explains how opposing defenses have adjusted to him recently.