All Dressed Up with Nothing to Do

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander had a one word for what convinced him to sign with the New York Mets: “Steve.” As in owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge-fund fortune to bring the team its first World Series title since 1986. “I took a leap of faith, and here we are a few weeks later, and I think that leap of faith has paid off,” Verlander said Tuesday during his introductory news conference at Citi Field. “Ultimately, some of those pieces aren't cheap.” Verlander’s wife, mo