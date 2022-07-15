Dreamy Timelapse Captures Stage Separation During SpaceX Launch

A dreamy timelapse, recorded from Sunny Isles Beach in Florida on Thursday, July 14, showed SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launching into the sky from the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 took off at 8:44 pm Eastern time, carrying a Dragon resupply craft bound for the International Space Station. The craft was expected to dock on Saturday.

This video, recorded by David Vergel, also shows the stage separation of the rocket. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful