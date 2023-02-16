Draymond Green Signs and Gifts His Shoes to Young Fan at Clippers vs Golden State Game

NBA player Draymond Green signed and gifted his game shoes to a young fan sitting court-side at the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warrior’s match, on February 15, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Footage shared to TikTok by Shadi Abdelrahman shows Green bending down to talk to his young son at the game.

“Unfortunately I only have one pair because my feet are messed up,” Green said before taking off his shoes to give to Abdelrahman’s child.

“My son is a huge Stephen Curry fan so he was upset Curry sat out. So he wanted a picture with Draymond Green to make up for it. But even better he got his signed game worn shoes,” Abdelrahman told Storyful. Credit: @shodxdod via Storyful