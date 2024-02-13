Draymond Green hits from beyond halfcourt!

“The Bachelor” franchise is continuing to grow, with “The Golden Bachelorette” currently casting its lead and suitors — but that may not be the only spinoff in the works. With “The Golden Bachelor” proving that a very large older audience is watching, would the flagship — which usually casts men and women in their 20s …
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
After the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Orlando Magic, DeMar DeRozan admitted that players start to get tired this time of year.
The rivalry between the Heat and Celtics is alive and well.
The former EuroLeague MVP recently returned after missing seven games due to injury, but now he is facing another extended absence.
Spencer Dinwiddie is still getting used to the magnitude of joining the Lakers, and the decision to come home was motivated, in part, to fight his naysayers.
MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons. The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break. “Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss,” said a statement released by the Heat from h
TORONTO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his second triple-double, Devin Vassell added 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a seven-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Raptors 122-99 on Monday night. Wembanyama made 10 of 14 attempts and had five assists and a pair of steals in 29 minutes as the Spurs won for the first time since Jan. 27 against Minnesota. His previous career high for blocks was eight, set against Memphis on Nov. 18.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
HoopsHype presents all of NBA players, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who won awards in seasons they played fewer than 65 games.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, was buried Monday in his native Serbia after suffering a heart attack last month. Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral on a rainy day at a Belgrade cemetery, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr. A flower draped casket was carried by his former Serbian teammates. Milojevic died Jan. 17 in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized following a medical emergency during a pri
Jimmy Butler will miss the Heat’s matchup against the Celtics on Sunday after being granted a leave of absence due to personal reasons.
TORONTO — When rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was introduced during pre-game warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena, he received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd. He thanked them by giving them a night to remember. Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks. He also had five assists, pu
The latest on injuries to Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier, the availability of Jimmy Butler and where the Heat goes from here.
Anything headed into the Bulls' draft asset pool for players not part of their future would have been a better plan for Chicago.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 111-102 on Monday night to improve to 2-0 since the arrival of five new players via trade. Newcomers Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic added an offensive spark for the Hornets, who finished with 27 assists. Williams led the team with 21 points and Curry scored 18 off the bench. Mann got the start and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and s
The Milwaukee Bucks believed their defense was improving, even as they struggled to win games immediately after new coach Doc Rivers’ arrival. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 18 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks showcased their improved defense by trouncing the Denver Nuggets 112-95 on Monday night. For the first time all season, the Bucks have allowed fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games.
Hired in 2018 to replace Rich Cho, Mitch Kupchak inevitably couldn’t lead the Hornets to the playoffs during his tenure handling day-to-day basketball operations.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Detroit Pistons (8-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-26, ninth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in out-of-conference action.The Lakers are 18-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 28.3 assists per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.8.The Pistons are 4-21 in road games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Easter