Draymond Green with an assist vs the Portland Trail Blazers

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/30/2022
Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo
Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect
That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the
Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex
OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th
The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.
Two of Canada's most prominent World Juniors players spoke out about their team's effort in the shocking loss to Czechia.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia
Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h
