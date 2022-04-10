Draymond Green with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/09/2022
These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.
The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.
The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende
The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i
The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the
There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.
Hogwarts Legacy is coming this Christmas and you’ll finally be able to explore Hogwarts! So what do we know about the game so far?
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game
Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.
Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Alison Anderson thought she was done with speed skating. But when she went to register her daughter in the sport she competed in as a teenager, people at the Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club told her she should come out and skate too. "I just fell in love with it all over again," she said. And it showed. Anderson set four new world records in short track speed skating in her age category, 30 to 34, at the Masters International Short Track Games held in Calgary in late March. Anderson set rec
The mother of a Black minor hockey player in Gatineau, Que., who says he was racially abused by other players has expressed relief after her son's team announced six of his teammates would be suspended. Earlier this week, Anthony Allain-Samaké and one of his teammates from the L'Intrépide de Gatineau M15 AAA team had previously denounced incidents of racial abuse. Samaké's mom, Julie Allain, says her son has continued playing for the team despite knowing it was a racist environment. Then on Frid