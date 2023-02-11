Drawing parallels to Mahomes and Hurts, 2 stellar high school athletes reflect on football and race

The Canadian Press

Expansion Vancouver FC gave fans a glimpse of its new home Thursday at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The fledgling Canadian Premier League franchise released an artist's rendering of its planned soccer-specific stadium — a modular design that will accommodate up to 6,560 fans on game day in its inaugural 2023 season. Amazingly the stadium is scheduled to be completed in some six weeks. "It's quite a surprising thing that we don't see much of in North America," said Dean