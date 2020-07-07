A drastic option to treat COVID-19 damage

After a record 112 days on specialised life-suppport, a COVID-19 patient in South Korea is recovering from a dramatic surgery, a double lung transplant.

"All of our lung transplant patients all showed a strong will to live, but our patient had an even stronger will to live, as she is a mother of two."

The 50-year old woman was diagnosed with the disease then hospitalised in late February.

The virus ravaged her lungs.

She spent 16 weeks on a kind of life support called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

It involves circulating a patient's blood through a machine that adds oxygen to red blood cells.

A milestone in itself -- as doctors say it's the longest time any COVID-19 patient in the world has been on that kind of support.

Next they tried an arsenal of drugs; anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, a HIV treatment, and steroids failed to stop her pulmonary fibrosis - the scarring of her lungs making it stiff and hard to breathe.

Finally, they made an unprecedented decision: replace both of her lungs.

Dr Kim Hyoung-Soo, was in charge of the transplant: "Fortunately, our patient was well prepared before the surgery when we found the donor."

The doctors described her destoyed lungs as hard like a rock.

The surgery was only the ninth since the pandemic began after six similar surgeries in China, and one each in the United States and Australia.

Nurses for the South Korean patient say her strong will to live helped her survive.

"I asked her what she wants to do first after being released, and she said that she wants to have time with her family, since she's been away for a long time, and then take a bath."



