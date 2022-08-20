Dramatic Video Shows Intense Storm Pummeling Italian Harbor

Surveillance video from a port town in northern Italy captured the moment a quick and powerful storm slammed a small harbor on Thursday, August 18, with reported wind speeds of around 100 km/h (62 mph).

The dramatic footage from Francesco Morandi in Sestri Levante, a coastal town east of Genoa in Italy’s northwestern Liguria region, shows large hail falling around boats moored in the harbor as intense winds and rains suddenly sweep in. Within 30 seconds, visibility is near zero as boats, jetties, and the camera capturing the storm are battered by the winds.

According to local media, Morandi said he was left “speechless” by the force of the winds. Though the town was under a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms, residents had not expected such a damaging event, Morandi was quoted as saying.

Local meteorologists said the storm was a downburst, a weather phenomenon the United States’ National Weather Service (NWS) calls “the tornado’s destructive sister.”

The NWS says downbursts “can produce winds that are as damaging as a tornado” and are caused by air rushing downward from the leading or trailing edges of a storm (downdraft). “These intense concentrations of sinking air fan out upon striking the earths surface in what meteorologists and weather spotters call straight- line winds,” they said.

The same storm system moved southward through Tuscany later on Thursday, causing at least two deaths and widespread damage, Italian media reported. Credit: Francesco Morandi via Storyful