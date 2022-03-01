Dramatic video shows aftermath of battle for Bucha

STORY: Video footage showed that a bridge in the town had been blown up, It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.

Streets in the town were deserted and shops had been destroyed and looted.

The Russian invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin would have hoped for, with Ukrainian fighters putting up more resistance than expected.

Russian forces are believed to be trying to encircle Kyiv in the coming days, and the fear is fighting will become more aggressive with Russia frustrated at their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital.

"Long live Ukraine, Ukraine will win, Putin will be finished. We will stop him," said Bucha resident Alexander Serdyuk.