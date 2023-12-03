Dramatic drone footage reveal scale of damage to home destroyed in suspected gas blast

A pensioner has died in a suspected gas explosion that completely destroyed a house overnight. The man, 84, was killed in the blast in Edinburgh last night (Fri) that rocked neighbouring homes. Two people aged, 43 and 54, were also taken to hospital for treatment following the blast in Edinburgh. Emergency services rushed to the property in the Baberton area of the city at 10.25pm after locals raised the alarm. Images from the scene on Friday night showed the end terrace house had been completely destroyed. Shocking pictures show the aftermath of the explosion, which caused the two-story property to be reduced to rubble. Several properties have been evacuated from the street and emergency services remain on the scene. Locals have been urged to stay away this morning (Sat). Police Scotland said there were currently no suspicious circumstances concerning the incident. Local residents revealed their shock at the explosion on social media, which was felt several streets away. One wrote: "Explosion couple of streets away but whole house shook. Felt like someone had crashed into car in drive or fallen on roof. "Everyone just came out of houses wondering what had happened." Others paid tribute to the victims and shared their grief at the loss of the elderly pensioner. They wrote: "Heartbreaking! Rest in peace." Another said: "RIP, thoughts to family friends and neighbours and safe recovery to others." While a third penned: "Such sad news thoughts are with everyone involved!"