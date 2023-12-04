Dramatic CCTV Footage Shows Driver Smashing Through Washington Restaurant

Security cameras at a hot pot restaurant in Washington captured the moment a driver accidentally backed into the store on November 29.

An employee of the Swish Swish restaurant in Bellevue is seen working behind the counter when a silver vehicle comes smashing through the front entrance.

One employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the restaurant said, and the location has been closed for repairs.

In a GoFundMe, Swish Swish asked for donations for its employees, who they said have “lost their main income.”

“We do not know how long the repairs are going to take. During this difficult time we are hoping that the community can come together to help our employees, at least with some of their expenses,” the page said.

Bellevue Police ruled the crash accidental, though the incident “left a gaping hole in our storefront,” Swish Swish said.

The restaurant told Storyful its location at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood remains open. Credit: Swish Swish via Storyful