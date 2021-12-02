Dramatic breakout as gang rams vehicles into prison in Mexico
The incident is one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years.
Baseball has reached a labor reckoning that will now freeze the offseason and consume the winter.
A moustacheless Auston Matthews scored three times as the red-hot Maple Leafs thumped the Stanley Cup-favourite Avalanche on Wednesday night.
With Peng Shuai's true status still unknown, the WTA is taking action.
Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed that the back of his jersey will honour the legendary Roy Halladay, who's No. 32 is retired in Toronto.
The Cubs made a big splash in free agency after selling at the 2021 trade deadline.
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
Several first and second year Raptors are getting a chance to play valuable minutes with a few key rotation pieces out of the lineup. Now they need to find a next level of focus on both ends of the court to help the team win games.
The WTA's decision to stop tournament play in China could come at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Cale Makar is producing at an incredible rate to start his career — and it should only increase.
Right-hander Kevin Gausman spoke to media Wednesday after inking a five-year, $110-million contract with the Blue Jays.
Rebounding isn’t the sexiest stat to talk about, but it’s causing the Raptors to lose game after game right now.
While some Toronto fans fear jinxing their team and risking another playoff disappointment, it's impossible to argue that the Maple Leafs are not a Stanley Cup contender.
From licking to locker room fights, there have been some questionable decisions made by members of the NHL in the past.
Brandon Tanev politely asked Jeff Skinner how he got his massive contract.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Relying on Karim Benzema's feet and Thibaut Courtois' hands, Real Madrid is back on course to winning titles in its second stint under veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday increased its lead of the Spanish league to seven points over defending champion Atlético Madrid and surprise chaser Real Sociedad. On Saturday, Ancelotti’s side travels to San Sebastián with the mission of leaving Sociedad even further behind and adding
Minty Bets previews the Thursday Night NFC tilt featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. She picks against the spread, has a lean on the total, and has a couple of player props as well. Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.
Jonathan Taylor is the NFL leader in rushing yards and touchdowns and will face a Texans defense ranked 31st against the run. Can we ride the Colts to victory or will they usher us into the survivor sunset?
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together and go over some interesting stats that are very telling for the Seahawks’ and Steelers’ passing games, as well as Jamaal Williams’ matchup against the Vikings. It all leads to a conversation of how they rank running backs for the rest of the season, with the fantasy football playoffs around the corner. Later, the guys give a full preview of the Thursday night matchup between the Cowboys and Saints, which should be heavy on passing and good for fantasy managers.
