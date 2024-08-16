Drake Maye's best plays from rookie QB's second preseason game Preseason Week 2
Watch all of New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye's best plays from his second NFL appearance in the preseason this time against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
