Drake Maye NFL team fits

The Canadian Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whether or not he knew a trade to the Houston Texans was in the works, Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the Bills ended with a two-word question, summing up, perhaps, why the mercurial receiver’s commitment to Buffalo was frequently scrutinized. “You sure?” Diggs posted on X on Tuesday night in response to someone suggesting he wasn’t essential to quarterback Josh Allen’s success. The Bills and everyone else are now about to find out how Allen fares without his favorite target