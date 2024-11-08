Drake Maye or Aaron Rodgers in Week 10? | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports’ “Fantasy Football Live” crew breaks down the quarterback dilemma for fantasy lineups this week.

Video Transcript

I actually, I have, I have kind of a gross one for you.

Uh And this is a choice that I have in two leagues.

One of them is a super Flex, uh which I feel like excuses the grossness of the question.

Uh The other is a 16 team league in which Jordan Love is on a buy for me.

And the choice is Drake May or Aaron Rodgers May coming off 95 rushing yards.

So that's kind of his upside, right.

He's got that dimension to his game.

He's also facing my Chicago Bears.

So it's a bit of an emotional hedge for me.

If I start him, I was like doing that Rogers, he's, he's just 200 yards and two touchdowns every week, you know what you're getting, but it's like no more, no less.

So do I take the, do I take the, the sure thing points or do I kind of go on the, the Drake May roller coaster?

I mean, don't you go on the roller coaster sal like I like the roller coaster.

Come on, go with the ups and downs here.

I, I like, are we really gonna take the the, the Jets out of purgatory this quickly.

Iiii I don't feel good about that at all.

Sal Yeah, I mean, I first saw this and, and listening to it and I was like, yeah, of course, you're gonna, you're gonna go, Drake May's averaging a top 12 finish in his three completed starts and he said he's coming out for the 95 rushing yard game, but then you look into it a little bit more and he's facing the Bears who allow the least efficiency in the passing game this year.

He's facing the Bears who Andy's beloved Bears, you're gonna root against your own team this upcoming weekend.

I mean, that seems tough as well if you add that in, but if you just take that out, you take the emotions out of it.

The other side of this is Aaron Rodgers who I had a look last Thursday night, he threw for three touchdowns.

Finally got it going with Devante Adams.

That was his first three touchdown game since 2021 week, 16, including the postseason of 2021.

He seemed to be getting it going.

He has a much better matchup this week against the Cardinals bottom 10 secondary.

So, yeah, I think you factor this all in.

It's a slight thing here.

I mean, the ceiling of course is going to go to Drake May.

So really, it's probably team specific, but if I have to choose one in terms of rankings I have Aaron Rodgers ranked ahead of Drake May right now.