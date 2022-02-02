  • Oops!
Draisaitl, Caufield, Jim Benning: The NHL predictions we got wrong

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and the crew take a midseason moment to reflect on NHL predictions they made but would like to take back. Who would have thought Jim Benning would be fired, that Cole Caufield wouldn't build on his performances in last year's playoffs and that Leon Draisaitl would have more goals than Connor McDavid?

The Zone Time crew also rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Let's look back at predictions or proclamations we might have done at the beginning of the year. Justin, you mentioned Cole Caufield Yes, I thought Cole Caufield was going to win the Calder Trophy this year. I thought he showed enough promise in the playoffs that it might propel him to greater heights this season. I am wrong. Michael Pezzetta, who plays on the four/five for the Montreal Canadiens, has more goals and Cole Caufield. He's not wearing the Calder either.

But I said the Florida Panthers were going to win the division this year, the Atlantic Division. I'm feeling pretty good about that right now, a lot better than my Cole Caufield pick. I'm wondering if either of you all have predictions you'd like to take back or predictions you'd like to flex on everyone and be like, hey, remember when I told you this would happen and it's happening?

So the floor is yours. I'll start with you, Omar, to either flex or be self-deprecating.

- I was also wrong. I want to say my prediction was that Leon Draisaitl will spend more time on McDavid's wing than on his own line. I was wrong. I did the numbers. I think 32% of his five-on-five minutes has been away from McDavid, so I was wrong there.

However, there's still a lot of hockey left, and you know what? You know, there could be a time where, you know, the Oilers are-- maybe they're a couple points out because, like, the Pacific Division is, like-- is so, like, tight, where, like, you know, you win two, you're in, like, second in the division. You lose four, you're out of-- you're out of a spot completely. So who knows? But, you know, I think that'll be interesting.

I think another prediction-- I think it was-- I want to say it was the end of the year one going into 2022 where I said the Oilers might miss. Who knows? That's still up in the air as well.

I know it seems like I'm, like, an Oilers hater. I'm not. I'm not. It's just, you know--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's true.

- I just want to make that clear. I'm not.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You've put a lot of shade on the Oilers on this show.

- Well, I'm sorry. Any time the Leafs do anything bad, there's one fan base that enjoys it the most, OK? Every fan base enjoys it, but there's one fan base that enjoys it the most, and it's the Oilers, OK?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: How many days did Omar enjoy the Oilers being swept by the Jets last year?

- Oh, I will never do that again.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Maybe like three days? Maybe like two, three days?

- I will never do that again. That was the perfect display of instant karma. I will never do that again.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, do you have any predictions you'd like to take back or predictions you'd like to flaunt in front of everyone?

SAM CHANG: I was also wrong about the Pacific. I thought that-- I think I said multiple times that the California teams were going to be trash, and the Ducks and the Kings are doing surprisingly well. I don't know if they're doing surprisingly well or, like--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: They might be trash.

SAM CHANG: --the Oilers were just--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Everybody else just might be trash.

SAM CHANG: Yeah. The Oilers and the Flames ended up being-- well, the Flames have, like, a ton of games in hand, so I'll leave them out. But, like, the Oilers have been significantly worse than I thought they would be. I think the Ducks have maybe been better than I thought they would be, so that was where I was wrong.

I would say the other thing I was wrong about was I 100% did not think Jim Benning was going to get fired before the end of the season.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That is true. That is true.

SAM CHANG: Never been happier to be wrong in my life.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You remember that, man? We were looking at Jim Benning and the stuff that he was doing, and we're like, this man might not get fired. That was a real thought.

- Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And he did. Not that we advocate for people getting fired, but you know.

SAM CHANG: Oh, no, I advocated for that.

[LAUGHTER]

I was like, fire that man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: God damn.

- Oh, man, [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Justin, do you have any predictions you'd like to take back or not take back?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I had a couple good ones.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, damn. We lost--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I think I do have Igor Shesterkin on the Vezina ticket that I have there. I'm gone?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. OK, you're back.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Am I back?

- Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, you're back. You're back. You're back.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Am I back? OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, you're back.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I've got to start again.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK. I had a couple good ones. I had Florida. I was with you on Florida to win the Atlantic Division. That looks pretty good. And I have Igor Shesterkin to win the Vezina Trophy, and that looks like it could be profitable for me.

But I really missed inside the Metropolitan Division. I got a little crazy with who wouldn't make the playoffs. Picked Pittsburgh and Washington both to miss. That was a terrible display of prognostication.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

- Yeah.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And I also had the New York Islanders winning the Stanley Cup, and I probably should have looked at their schedule before I looked at that because starting on the road, 18-game road streak to start a season, like, how does any team overcome that?

So, you know, faith in the New York Islanders. It's been sort of-- you know, they've given us that in the postseason or recent postseasons, but they are not recovering from this season. They are, I think, 21 points out of a postseason spot in the Metro. So that one's not coming through. And the Capitals and Penguins are certainly making the playoffs.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think I picked the Islanders to win the division, so I was also wrong on that too. And I forget if it was you or someone said, like, hey, well, the Islanders haven't won their division in a long time, and maybe that should have been enough for me to go back on that. But I don't learn very well, I guess. Oh well. That sucks.

