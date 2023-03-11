Dragon Spacecraft Undocks From International Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts undocked from the International Space Station in the early hours of March 11.

In a post about the event, NASA said the craft, “with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina inside undocked from the forward-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 2:20 am EST.” This completed a nearly six-month mission.

This footage shows the undocking. Credit: NASA via Storyful