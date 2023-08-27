Dragon space craft docks at ISS with new crew

STORY: EDITORS NOTE: AUDIO AS INCOMING

The international crew from four different countries will conduct scientific experiments, NASA says, such as the physiological aspects of astronauts’ sleep and the collection of microbial samples from the ISS interior.

The four new crew members, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov join the ISS’s present cohort of seven astronauts.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket put the Dragon and its crew into orbit after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 a.m. EDT Saturday (Aug 26).