Dr helps save baby born on cruise ship

Reuters Videos

STORY: Twitter suspended Kanye West's account again on Friday (December 2).The social media site's owner Elon Musk said the rapper, also known as just Ye, had violated the platform's rules banning incitement to violence.Before his suspension Twitter had restricted one of his tweets.Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the post.Musk had originally welcomed Ye's return to Twitter in October.But on Thursday he tweeted "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."That same day Ye tweeted a photo of Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel spraying water at the back of Musk's head with a hose. He captioned the picture "Let's always remember this as my final tweet #ye24," before the account was suspended.However, Musk said he took no offence at that post, and it wasn't the reason for suspension. Ye had his Twitter account reinstated two months ago, just before the network's $44 billion takeover by Musk.He has previously made erratic online posts. His accounts on Twitter and Instagram were restricted in October.The social media platforms said they removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.He was also suspended from Instagram for 24 hours earlier this year after he aimed racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.