Dr. Debra Hardy-Cartwright
Dr. Debra Hardy-Cartwright, with Women's Health Care Associates, explains why she feels it's important for everyone, including people in minority communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
BERLIN — Filip Kostic steered Eintracht Frankfurt back to fourth in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim on Sunday, as the day's late game was called off due to a heavy snowstorm sweeping across Germany. Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen's match was called off hours before kickoff. Kostic scored one goal and set up the other two as Frankfurt stretched its unbeaten run to nine games and stayed one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in the last qualification place for the Champions League. The Serbian midfielder broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, finishing off brilliantly from a difficult angle after being played down the left by Amin Younes. Martin Hinteregger headed over shortly afterward as the visitors kept up the pressure. Hoffenheim could offer little in response. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two changes at the break, bringing on midfielder Pavel Kaderabek and striker Ihlas Bebou. The latter needed only a minute to equalize. Andrej Kramaric sent Bebou through and he eluded Makoto Hasebe then Hinteregger before shooting inside the right corner. Ishak Belfodil almost put Hoffenheim ahead when his shot fizzed past the post shortly afterward. But Kostic wasn’t finished. The 28-year-old sent in a free kick for Evan Ndicka to head in the visitors’ second goal in the 62nd, two minutes before he crossed for André Silva, who made it 3-1. Frankfurt remains the best team in the league this year. Adi Hütter’s team has collected 19 from a possible 21 points, the only blip a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Jan. 20. SNOWED OFF Officials felt they had no option but to call off the late game in Bielefeld. “Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it’s not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly,” the German soccer league said in statement. “A new date for the game will be announced shortly.” Bielefeld is in the north east of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was among those worst hit by the storm. Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state. Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already travelled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions. The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off. Paderborn is just over 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Bielefeld. Hoffenheim’s game against Frankfurt was unaffected by the weather. Sinsheim is more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Paderborn. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Leipzig's round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16. The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
There's about 1,700 people in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, a small municipality in Quebec's Beauce region, and chances are on Sunday night they will all be watching the Super Bowl. The community's claim to fame, aside from a picturesque covered bridge crossing the Chaudière River, is Antony Auclair, a six-foot-six, 256-pound tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair's success is a major point of pride for the town of Notre-Dame-des-Pins. Strung up along the side of Highway 173 is a banner that cheers on Auclair's team. The town's mayor, Lyne Bourque, wears a signed Buccaneers mask as a show of support. Now in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, Auclair signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Laval University in Quebec City. If Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hadn't opted out of the NFL season to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec, two of the province's homegrown football pros would be facing off as the Buccaneers go up against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Following in the footsteps of Duvernay-Tardif, Auclair will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl, though there's a good chance he won't get playing time because he's not on the starting line. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Auclair's younger brother Adam, a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks, is in Tampa Bay to cheer on his brother's team in person. "It's kind of crazy to live this with my brother," he told CBC's All in a Weekend. "I'm pretty excited about the game. I'm excited to feel the vibe of the Super Bowl even if there are less fans in the building." Adam said he wasn't sure about travelling to the U.S. because of the pandemic restrictions, but he ultimately decided that this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" he couldn't pass up. Beyond that, he said everyone who will be in attendance at the game has to present a COVID-19 negative test. Auclair's parents will be watching from their home in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, and according to Adam, "they are going to be really really close to the TV." Hard work pays off Auclair is one of a handful of people who have graduated from playing football at a Canadian university to securing a spot in the NFL. Adam attributes his brother's success to his work ethic, saying he is one of the hardest working members of the team. "When I was playing with him at Laval, he was always, after every practice, going to the gym. Or studying plays before he went to bed. He was always giving more than anyone else on the team. And he's also a great leader, he's a leader who will show by example and I think that's what the coaches over there liked about him." This sentiment is echoed by Auclair's former coaches. "He always wanted to know more. He always wanted to work harder than everyone else. He was often the first in the field," said Mathieu Bertrand, special teams co-ordinator for the Laval Rouge et Or. "Going to the NFL is one thing, but staying there for four years is another." "My biggest dream now is that he can bring the Super Bowl trophy back to PEPS (Pavillon de l'éducation physique et des sports de l'Université Laval) sometime in the spring," said head coach Glen Constantin. True to form, Adam says Auclair is extremely focused ahead of the game. "He is studying his play even if he is probably not going to play this weekend, he is ready to play if his name gets called," said Adam. "I told him to enjoy every moment and I think that is really what he's going to do. Even if he's not playing, it's a really big accomplishment that he's going to be there."
LAS VEGAS — Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67. Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. A lovable heavyweight with a drinking problem, Spinks beat Ali by decision in a 15-round fight in 1978 to win the title. He was unranked at the time, and picked as an opponent because Ali was looking for an easy fight. He got anything but that, with an unorthodox Spinks swarming over Ali throughout the fight on his way to a stunning win by split decision. The two met seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans, with Ali taking the decision this time before a record indoor boxing crowd of 72,000 and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people. “It was one of the most unbelievable things when Ali agreed to fight him because you look at the fights he had up to then and he was not only not a top contender but shouldn’t have been a contender at all,’’ promoter Bob Arum said Saturday. ”He was just an opponent but somehow he found a way to win that fight." Spinks would lose the rematch to Ali in New Orleans and fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He continued fighting on and off into the mid-1990s, finishing with a record of 26-17-3. Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans for both his win over Ali and his easygoing personality. But he burned through his earnings quickly, and at one point after retiring was working as a custodian at a YMCA in Nebraska, cleaning locker rooms. He later was part of a group of ex-fighters who had their brains studied by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Spinks was found to have brain damage caused by a combination of taking punches to the head and heavy drinking, though he functioned well enough to do autograph sessions and other events late in his life. “He was a good soul,” said Gene Kilroy, who was Ali’s business manager when he fought Spinks and became friends with the fighter. Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win gold. His brother, Michael, who would later become heavyweight champion himself, won the middleweight gold, and Sugar Ray Leonard took the welterweight title. Spinks was hardly spectacular after turning pro, winning six of his first seven fights. Just four months before he met Ali, he could manage just a draw with journeyman Scott LeDoux and he wasn’t on anyone’s radar in the heavyweight title picture. But Ali was coming off a brutal fight with Earnie Shavers and wasn’t looking forward to what would have been a mandatory bout against Ken Norton, whom he had already fought three times and who seemed to have Ali’s number. Instead, he sought an easy mark for a fight that was to be nationally televised on ABC, even knowing he would be stripped of one of his titles for taking another fight. Enter Spinks, who was such a big underdog most sports books didn’t even take bets on the fight. “In that fight everything clicked,” Arum said. “He came in with a game plan and he beat Ali. It wasn’t that Ali wasn’t at his best, but Leon shocked everybody with how good Leon was.” Suddenly, Spinks was the heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 25. “I'm not The Greatest,” Spinks said afterward. “Just the latest.” Arum was in the dressing room with Ali after the fight, and said Ali directed him to sign Spinks to a quick rematch. The two fought seven months later in a prime-time fight on CBS that set television viewing records at the time, with nearly half the country tuning in. Ali took the rematch more seriously than he did the first fight, winning a decision though Spinks was competitive. Spinks might have been better, Arum said, but enjoyed the life of being heavyweight champion too much and partied much of the time between fights. “Leon posed in a bathtub with a glass of champagne smoking a cigar. He suddenly had an entourage as big as one that Ali had,” Arum said. “We were all staying at the same hotel in New Orleans for the rematch and one morning I was coming down to breakfast and Leon got in the elevator and collapsed on the floor. Obviously he had been out drinking and I said, `Leon, are you crazy, you’re fighting in just a few days.’ He said `What do you mean? I’m just coming in from roadwork.'” Among the notable people in Spinks’ entourage was Lawrence Tureaud, who would later be known as the actor Mr. T and served as bodyguard for the champion. Spinks was born July 11, 1953, in St. Louis, raised in poverty along with his brother Michael. After discovering boxing both brothers became top amateurs, culminating in the 1976 Olympics where Leon won the light heavyweight gold and Michael won the middleweight gold. Michael Spinks would go on to win the heavyweight title himself in 1985, defending it three times before being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 91 seconds in their 1988 fight in Atlantic City. By then, the best part of Leon’s career was over, though he would fight until losing a December 1995 fight against Fred Houpe in St. Louis. After moving to Las Vegas, Spinks was married to Brenda Glur Spinks in 2011. The two were often seen at boxing-related activities, including Spinks’ 2017 induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “He was happy go lucky, the salt of the earth,” Arum said, chuckling at the memories. “Leon was nutty but you couldn’t get angry at the guy. He never meant any harm to anyone. You couldn’t help but love him even though you shook your head at how he acted.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press