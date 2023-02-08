DPW: Staffing issues impact recycling collections

CBC

At the Port Authority in New York City, Ilze Thielmann greets would-be refugees as they step off buses. Many of them were put on buses in southern U.S. states, where officials say they are unable to deal with the deepening migrant crisis. Thielmann's non-profit organization, Team TLC, and others like it get funding from New York City to help those new arrivals get where they want to go. The process is called "re-ticketing." Many of them want to go north, to Plattsburgh, N.Y. — the closest town t