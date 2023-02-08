DPW: Staffing issues impact recycling collections
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works told a City Council committee on Wednesday that it can't resume weekly recycling collections due to a staffing issue. Department leaders told the Baltimore City Council's Health, Environment and Technology Committee they're embarking on what it calls an aggressive recruitment effort to fill vacancies, but sometimes, that effort is falling short. There's a 25% vacancy rate across the DPW. In the department's solid waste division, the vacancy rate is 13%. The vacancy rate is even higher in the department's wastewater division at 27%.