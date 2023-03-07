DPD ROLE MODEL
DPD ROLE MODEL
Celebrating Valentine's Day all year long.
Chris Rock addressed Will Smith's Oscars slap in depth for the first time in his new Netflix special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage."
‘Nobody’s picking on her – she started this s***,’ comedy star said
Kate Middleton has imposed a strict condition if Prince George is to take part in King Charles III's upcoming coronation.
'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star Kelly Ripa posted a bikini throwback photo to promote her new show Generation Gap. Fans noticed how incredible she looked in the picture and let her know.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first baby together in November 2021
Yahoo UK explores the variety of reactions from Prince Harry's live streamed conversation with trauma expert Dr Gabor Maté.
Cameron Diaz says Barrymore's drinking was "difficult to watch."
Comedian brushed off her experience, calling it ‘in-law s***’
Justin Bieber shared photos of his wife Hailey from his celebrity packed 29th birthday party this weekend after Selena Gomez TikTok drama.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is mom to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 6½, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and an 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been shared
Ireland Baldwin is enjoying time out with boyfriend RAC as her baby bump continues to grow
Hugh Jackman is officially in Wolverine mode. The actor shared a photo of his daily meal plan as his bulking phase goes into overdrive ahead of filming “Deadpool 3,” in which he will reprise the role of Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. The film marks the first “Deadpool” movie and Jackman’s first time playing Wolverine […]
The multi-hyphenate star is the face of the Italian brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign
A wardrobe staple reinvented.
King Charles is said to have given Prince Harry and his wife Meghan “weeks” to move out of their grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but is now reportedly planning to offer them room at Buckingham Palace when they visit Britain in the future.
The bakery behind the famous basket weave cake wants to clear a few things up.
Users say the clips of Bieber being asked sexual questions or being groped by other celebrities have made them feel more sympathetic toward him.
Inspired by Italian summer romance, the Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection is every bit sexy—and drops just in time for summer.
The lingerie brand is attempting a revamp. Many are pondering if it’s too late.