Dozens of Vehicles Pile Up on Snowy Ohio Interstate

A massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike killed at least one person and injured “multiple” others on Friday, December 23, officials told local media.

Footage taken by Sean Mcgillivray shows a portion of the pileup, which occurred at the Sandusky-Erie county line, south of Sandusky.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Fire & Rescue responded, officials said.

Highway officials, said traffic on both sides was diverted and warned drivers to expect long delays. Credit: Sean Mcgillivray/Tony Caldwell via Storyful