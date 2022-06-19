Dozens trapped in raging China floods

STORY: The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years as the first bout of summer rains reach the peak of their power.

Footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed streets that had turned into swollen rivers

In Guangxi autonomous region, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media reported.

State weather forecasts on Sunday (June 19) said heavy rainfall will persist in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi until early next week.