Dozens of semi-trucks cited for driving on Monterey County roads illegally

Solomiia Demianova struggled when she started kindergarten in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. "First when I get here, I cry because I didn't know how to speak English," she said. Her mom, Varvara Mnatsakanian, wrote phrases like "I want to drink" on Solomiia's palm to show her teachers. Now, Solomiia, 6, can have full conversations in English. The mother and daughter pair have called Fort Simpson home for the past year after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Community is 'precious' They had help locally from the