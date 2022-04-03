Dozens of residents displaced due to attic fire
Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win
Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.
The rankings for Rookie of the Year and All-NBA have been constantly changing. But after a long stretch of elite play that's coincided with Toronto winning, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are strengthening their cases for some end of season hardware. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec
Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.
MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who
A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i
Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.
DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle
The province could reap economic benefits for years if Edmonton wins its bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, Explore Edmonton says. The city corporation, mandated with attracting visitors and events to the city, estimates the bid could translate to $750 million in economic impact. "Our projections are conservative," Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications, told CBC News Wednesday. "We estimate that this will bring about $750 million, give or take, into Al
DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw