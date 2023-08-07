Dozens rescued from rough seas after two suspected migrant boats sink in Mediterranean
Dozens rescued from rough seas after two suspected migrant boats sink in Mediterranean. Source: Guardia Costiera
Dozens rescued from rough seas after two suspected migrant boats sink in Mediterranean. Source: Guardia Costiera
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
In a statement shared with Sky News, the young woman said the men shouted "if you don't take your clothes off, we will burn you alive". In an interview with Sky News, her mother wept, saying "my daughter is mentally not stable, she's finding it difficult to cope, no words can express her condition". There is no closure for Theim and Thang Piang, parents of 21-year-old university student Hanglalmuan Vaiphei.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
A Black man who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on drug trafficking charges had his conviction vacated Friday after it was revealed the White judge who oversaw his case said he "looks like a criminal."
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported gunshots being fired near the playground.When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm."Shots
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules. Francis, speaking to reporters on the plane returning to Rome from Portugal, also said his health was good following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. Flying back from the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, the 86-year-old pope appeared in good form as he took questions for about half an hour at his customary freewheeling post-trip press conference while seated at the front of the reporters' section in the rear part of the plane.
JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. Her st
A group of boaters saw an Osprey struggling to stay afloat in a B.C. lake, so they jumped in to save it — with a little help from a pool noodle.
Thieves stole over $44 million in retail cargo in Q2 of 2023, pilfering an average shipment value of $260,703, according to statistics from CargoNet.
A museum has airbrushed JK Rowling out of its hall of fame and Harry Potter exhibits because of her gender-critical beliefs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Cenat was released early Saturday from police custody after being issued a desk
“They were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting,” police said.