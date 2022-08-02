Dozens Rescued From Devastating Floods by Kentucky National Guard

Dozens of people were rescued from their homes amid deadly flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky on July 28-29, footage by the Kentucky National Guard shows.

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said on Monday at least 35 people were confirmed dead in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. The severe weather conditions were expected to continue as emergency responders searched for others reported missing, according to Beshear.

Footage by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopter hoisting people from their flooded rooftops. Entire families are rescued and brought to the Wendell H Ford Regional Airport near Hazard. Credit: Kentucky National Guard via Storyful