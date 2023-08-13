Dozens release balloons for Nia Booker, the pregnant mother shot and killed in Avondale
BOGOTÁ (AP) — The father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle was arrested Friday, Colombian authorities said. The Colombian Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a message to Associated Press journalists that officials arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13. Astrid Eliana Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, said the state agency had been working with the authorities.
Fueled by road rage, a Miami woman pulled out a gun after a Florida Keys crash — pulling the trigger several times. The end result was unexpected.
Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s."They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superf
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Public DomainU.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whose pro-Trump bias and head-turning errors have raised questions about whether she should be overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Florida, made what appears to be another surprising mistake last year.Now, a defense lawyer is seizing on her misstep to try freeing his client from prison—even though he was caught on tape violently throwing a courtroom chair at a p
With no arrests made in connection to the deaths of seven victims, Commissioner Harrison said that he cannot rule out the possibility that there is still another serial killer on the loose
A viral TikTok video has officials from Lansing, Michigan apologizing to 12-year-old Tashawn Bernard's family after making the wrong arrest.
At least 15 young girls have reported sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall's water park across four separate incidents in recent months.Police have charged four people — two adult men and two teen boys.The boys are both younger than 18 and can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.In each case, girls reported that they were groped or inappropriately touched while they were in the park's wave pool.According to the Edmonton Police Service, on June 16, seven girls, aged
Haider Siddique had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.
A jury found the man guilty after just 15 minutes to conclude the three-day trial.
The 20-month-old was killed during an exchange of gunfire in 2016.
All of Ukraine's regional army recruitment chiefs have been fired after an internal investigation discovered widespread corruption.
Daniel Dink Phipps also threatened officers in a social media post that said, “You know this isn’t the end. You know this isn’t over.”
Calgary police say they are investigating a fatal shooting outside Market Mall in northwest Calgary Saturday."Our Homicide Unit is currently on scene investigating the death of a man which occurred earlier today outside of a mall in the northwest," the police said in a release.According to the statement, police officials arrived at the scene after receiving "reports of shots fired outside of the west entrance of Market Mall" at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.According to Calgary P
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an interaction with police in Peterborough. The Special Investigations Unit reports a Peterborough police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Parkhill Road West Friday afternoon after reportedly seeing it driven in a careless manner. Police say the vehicle was then involved in a solo collision in the Towerhill Road and Chemong Road area, and the driver got out and entered the nearby P
The 22-year-old man was not allowed inside to bathe and was covered in feces, police said.
The best way to get around Montreal this weekend is by public transit, says the city of Montreal, as it braces for one of its busiest weekends of the summer. Eight different events, including two Metallica concerts, the Montreal Pride parade and îleSoniq, will attract nearly 200,000 people per day over the next two days, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin on Friday. There's also the ongoing National Bank Open tennis tournament, International First Peoples' Festival and an anime festival. "
WHITECOURT, Alta. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a fuel truck and a train in northern Alberta. RCMP say its officers received a report of the collision on Highway 43, near the junction of Highway 32, in Whitecourt, which is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. It says officers and sheriffs have contained the scene, but they expect the area to be closed for much of the day for the emergency response and police investigation. EMS, fire and CN police are al
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
Follow live updates about wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, destroying a historic town and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the island chain, was partly to blame for strong winds that initially drove the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters. GOVERNOR SAYS DEATH TOLL HAS REACHED 89, POLICY REVIEW PLANNED In a press conference Saturday, Gov. Josh Green said the number of confirm
Police launched a murder investigation after a 10-year-old girl was discovered at an address in the village of Horsell.