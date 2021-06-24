Dozens of potential jurors in Capital Gazette case to return Friday

The second day of jury selection in The Capital Gazette mass shooting trial began with arguments over a new court order. Judge Michael Wachs, who is handling the insanity portion of the trial, told attorneys Thursday they can't look up potential jurors online. One-hundred potential jurors are being considered in jury selection that started Monday and lasts through Wednesday to fill 12 seats on the jury and several alternates. Defense attorneys balked at the social-media search ban.