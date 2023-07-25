Dozens Killed as Wildfires Spread in Algeria

The death toll from wildfires in Algeria had risen to 34 by July 24, state media reported citing officials.

Thousands of firefighters were battling fires across 11 provinces, the report said.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told state media, “It is with great sorrow and a heart resigned to the will of Almighty God, that I learned the tragic news of the death of civilian citizens and members of the People’s National Army (ANP), following the forest fires that broke out in some [provinces] of the country.”

People fled villages in Skikda province as the fire spread to residential areas, local media reported.

This footage was published by Skikda Civil Protection, and shows fires burning in the province. Credit: Skikda Civil Protection via Storyful