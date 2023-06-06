Dozens Killed and Thousands Displaced After Flash Flooding Hits Haiti

At least 42 people were killed and thousands were displaced after heavy weekend rainfall brought flooding in Haiti, the island-nation’s disaster response agency confirmed on Monday, June 5.

Footage captured by Bilal Al Habashi shows residents wading through floodwaters in Leogane, a coastal community in the southwest, on Saturday, June 3.

Officials said flood and landslide alerts remained in parts of the country on Monday, despite clearing conditions. Credit: Bilal Al Habashi via Storyful