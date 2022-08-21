Dozens Killed as Monsoon Rains Cause Flooding and Landslides in India

At least 50 people have died in flash floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains in northern and eastern India over the past several days, officials told media on August 21.

Video filmed by @mdarshadansari shows flooding at the Alcor Hotel in Jamshedpur city in the east Indian state of Jharkhand.

Five people were swept away by a swollen Nalkari river in Jharkhand on Saturday, local media said.

The India Meteorological Department said the depression affecting the country would move northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken on Sunday. Credit: @mdarshadansari via Storyful