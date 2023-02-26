Dozens Killed as Migrant Ship Breaks Apart Off Italy Coast

Storyful

Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful