Dozens Killed as Migrant Ship Breaks Apart Off Italy Coast

A ship with some 120 migrants wrecked off near the southern coast of Italy Sunday, killing at least 43, Italian authorities said. Footage shared by Italian police showed the boat’s debris scattered across the beach as emergency personnel conducted a rescue operation. Photo: Antonino D'Urso/Zuma Press

Latest Stories

  • An American Airlines passenger forced the flight to make an emergency landing after she charged the cockpit after she couldn't get a drink: reports

    The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."

  • Elderly man killed, woman critically injured in 'horrific' dog attack in San Antonio

    A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a "horrific" dog attack in Texas on Friday, authorities said. The owner of the dogs now faces felony charges, police said. The 81-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who were visiting friends in the area were attacked by two dogs from a neighboring property after exiting their vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

  • El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

    Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

  • Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

    Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore. López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding “everything is mystical.”

  • Man shot by police during traffic stop in Canmore, Alta. taken to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP

    Alberta RCMP say a man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in the Town of Canmore on Friday. In a media release Saturday, RCMP say a Banff RCMP officer conducted the traffic stop in Canmore, about 90 kilometres west of Calgary, around 11:15 p.m. "During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area," the release reads. Po

  • Police appeal to find ‘dangerous’ suspect wanted for torture killing

    Thomas Campbell, 38, was attacked inside his home in Greater Manchester after being ambushed when he opened his front door.

  • Husband reveals last moments with wife after she was shot in supermarket parking lot row in front of kids

    ‘I got there before the crime scene people came’

  • 4th man charged in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: York police

    York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects. Hajtamiri hasn't been

  • Good samaritan chases down drunk driver trying to flee scene of fatal crash

    A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept

  • Video captures shooting that left 12-year-old auto theft suspect dead

    A surveillance video captured the moment a 12-year-old suspect was shot and killed by a vehicle owner. The man was tracking his stolen vehicle using an app when he was "involved in an exchange of gunfire" with those inside the vehicle, according to Denver police.

  • An Oklahoma teacher faced death threats after she helped students access banned books. She says she's more scared for students than for herself.

    Summer Boismier said angry parents and community members told her she should be sterilized and executed. She keeps fighting for an end to censorship.

  • The decline of Western Christianity makes us vulnerable to dictators and dogmatists

    There is an undercurrent in some conservative circles which sympathises with Vladimir Putin because he is a Christian leader of a Christian country.

  • Texas Bartender Charged for Overserving Driver Who Killed Off-Duty Police Officer

    Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful

  • George Santos gives bizarre defence for GOP plan to make the AR-15 the ‘National Gun of America’

    Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Mr Santos’s false claim that AR-15 assault rifles saves lives, calling the remark “outrageous and appalling”

  • If Iran has plans to murder Jews on UK soil, where is the outrage?

    Most people in Britain would be horrified if they were told they don’t give a damn about whether Jews are murdered on home soil. And rightly so – such indifference would be starkly at odds with what it means to be a decent person on the most basic level.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tact

  • Russian tank dumped by Moscow’s embassy in Berlin

    STORY: The T-72 tank was destroyed on March 31 last year in the battle for Kyiv on the outskirts of the village of Dmytrivka, close to Bucha. It will spend the weekend in front of the Russian embassy in the center of Berlin as part of a protest organised by Enno Lenze and Wieland Giebel.Ukraine supporters around the world on lit up landmark monuments, held vigils and prepared new sanctions in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.There were no major public events to mark the anniversary on Friday (February 24) in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday (February 23) for the annual "Defenders of the Fatherland" holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday (February 22) attended by President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hare Krishna followers join Beatles fans to mark George Harrison’s 80th birthday

    Members of the Hare Krishna movement joined more than 100 fans at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Saturday.

  • B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school

    PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — Once it was the site of a building for the former Alberni Indian Residential School, one of the most notorious such institutions in British Columbia and a place linked to suffering and abuse of Indigenous children. Now the former Peake Hall is a basketball court, and a scene of joy. "It's because we want children to be happy there and play there," said Tseshaht First Nation Elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh. "The survivors talked about how great it was to see them dance on t

  • University of Idaho to demolish the house where students were killed. Here’s the plan

    The owner of the house offered it to the school.