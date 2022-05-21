Dozens Injured after Tornado Strikes German Town

Police in Paderborn, Germany, reported that 43 people were injured after a tornado struck the town on May 20.

Ten people were described as seriously injured, and 1 in a life-threatening condition, according to the AP, citing local police.

Meteorologists warned of heavy rain and storms producing wind speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour).

Police said two French citizens died after their motorized paraglider was caught in the storm after taking off from an airfield in Ballenstedt, 175 kilometers (109 miles) southwest of Berlin. Credit: CabeGallo via Storyful