Dozens Injured at Louis Tomlinson Concert As Hail Pelts Red Rocks Amphitheatre

At least seven people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after hail pelted a Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado, on June 21, authorities said.

Video recorded by @mcatalina82 shows large amounts of hail and water running down a staircase at the concert grounds.

West Metro Fire said a total of 80-90 concertgoers were treated for injuries at the scene. Injuries included broken bones and cuts the fire department said.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre said that the former One Direction member’s concert had been postponed to a later date.

The National Weather Service urged concertgoers to take shelter, as radar indicated golf-ball-sized hail moved over the region on Wednesday. Credit: @mcatalina82 via Storyful