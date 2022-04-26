Dozens of headstones turned over in Modesto cemeteries over the Easter weekend
Dozens of families in Modesto have found out that the headstones of their loved ones were vandalized in recent days. Lynne Wager is a volunteer who represents Modesto Citizens’ and Pioneer Cemeteries. Wagner says at least 40 headstones were recently tipped over, some broken at three of five cemeteries located on Scenic Road, over the Easter weekend. “Whoever did it, I think they ought to be ashamed of themselves to have such disrespect,” Wagner said.